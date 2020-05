A homeless man suffered serious burns when electricity lines came down on him during a Pattaya rainstorm.







The unidentified man in his early 40s sustained burns to his left hand and leg as the electricity bolted through his body. He was transported to Banglamung Hospital.

A witness said he was sitting nearby and heard an explosion, like a transformer blowing up. He then saw the homeless man lying on the group amid high-voltage lines near Soi 14.