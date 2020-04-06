Thailand’s Krabi intensifies measures to combat the spread of coronavirus

Bangkok, 05 April, 2020, at 08.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide a summary of Krabi province’s measures and restrictions to combat the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), effective from 22.00 Hrs. of last night, 4 April, 2020, until further notice.







Closure of all entry and exit points from 4-30 April, 2020. A night-time curfew is imposed from 22.00 – 04.00 Hrs. and will be in place until the situation improves.

Exceptions are made for: medical and banking personnel; logistics workers transporting consumer goods, agricultural produce, pharmaceutical products, medical supplies and equipment, newspapers, fuel, post, products bound for export and imported goods; the mobilization of people to quarantine venues; people working night shifts, and people travelling to or from the airport – all of whom must have proof of their journey.

Additional exceptions are made at the entry and exit points for residents and non-residents, emergency patients and patients with follow-up medical visits, and people required to appear in courts – all of whom must have proof of their journey and a ‘fit to travel’ certificate issued no less than 72 hours and must receive permission from the local communicable disease control officer at the checkpoints.

Closure of additional venues and business establishments

Hotels, resorts and similar establishments, with the exception of hotels designated as hospitals and emergency venues. Any hotels currently occupied are required to relocate their guests to the official designated venues by 10 April, 2020, and to be closed immediately after. During the mobilization of the guests, hotels are required to report the details of all guests to the local authorities. Any guest deemed at risk will be isolated and transferred to a designated hospital for quarantine or treatment.

Convenience stores, retail shops, community shops and similar shops in shopping malls, department stores and hyper marts, as well as restaurants and beverage shops are allowed to be open for business from 05.00-20.00 Hrs. and must comply with health measures as guided by the Ministry of Public Health.

Markets and weekend markets are allowed to open for business from 04.00-11.00 Hrs. specifically for the sales of fresh and dried food, ready meals – takeaway only – pet food, pharmacies, flowers, medical supplies, and essential goods used in daily life.

Bike rental shops and similar services, which are allowed to be partially opened, are required to strictly comply with the health measures and social distancing rules.

Closure of the bus station under The Transport Co., Ltd., and the order for bus operators on the routes to and from Krabi to temporarily suspend their services. Closure of specific areas, with the exceptions for medical and banking personnel; logistics workers transporting consumer goods, agricultural produce, pharmaceutical products, medical supplies and equipment, newspapers, fuel, post, products bound for export and imported goods; the mobilization of people to quarantine venues; people working night shifts, and people travelling to or from the airport – all of whom must have proof of their journey.

A ban on the entry and exit of the area within MueangKrabi District. For Ko Phi Phi and Ao Nang Sub-district, all chartered vehicles, buses and similar services, chartered boats, long-tail boats, and speedboats are banned from entering or leaving the areas.

A ban on the entry and exit of the area within Ko Lanta District, and all chartered vehicles, buses and similar services, long-tail boats, speedboats and ferries are banned from entering or leaving the areas. Exception is made for logistics ferries.

A ban on the entry and exit of the area within Plai Phraya District.

All residents of Krabi are required to wear surgery or cloth masks when leaving their residence, maintain a two-metre distance, and avoid a gathering of more than five people.

