Thailand’s customs offices remain opened nationwide

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, during which several provinces have been locked down and temporarily ban traveling in and out of individuals, vehicles, and goods at permanent crossing points, border trade service centers, and other channels along the border areas, the Customs Department would like to inform that transport, import and export of goods through the border nationwide can be done as normal in accordance with related laws and regulations, and the regulations set by respective provinces.

(thaigov.go.th)











