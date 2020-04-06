Thailand’s KhonKaen implements strict measures to prevent coronavirus outbreak

BANGKOK – The provinces have implemented intensive measures to prevent the Covid-19 outbreak spreading. They include spraying disinfectant, closing places where people gather and refraining from organizing events.







KhonKaen Governor Somsak Jangtrakul has ordered everyone to wear a face mask while they are outside. Convenience stores have been ordered to comply with the curfew announcement. Meanwhile, more than 400 hotel operators in the province have suggested closing all hotels. The hotel operators say they are ready to control the disease and will request inspection by the district office of public health on a case-by-case basis. The order will come into effect on April 7. There is also an order to cancel all types of traditional events.

In Phang Nga, the authorities have sprayed highly efficient disinfectant at the Tha Nun Village Checkpoint, Khok Kloi subdistrict, Takua Thung district, because there are more than a thousand people from Phuket in Phang Nga, and germs may have accumulated at various points. Disinfectant has also been sprayed at the dormitory of the Sports School, the Provincial Administrative Organization Office, fitness centers and various public service points. Mr Bamrung Piyanamwanit, President of Phang Nga Provincial Administrative Organization, said today that he was ready to dispatch authorities to spray disinfectant at all agencies at their request.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Chonburi received 10,000 face masks from a group of Taiwanese business operators and 1,400 face masks, 500 face shields and 20 aerosol boxes from Chonburi Technical College. They will be given to medical personnel and hospitals during equipment shortages. There are currently more than 60 Covid-19 patients in Chonburi.(NNT)











