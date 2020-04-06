Runaway 152 Thai returnees report for state quarantine after serious hunt

BANGKOK (NNT) – 152 Thais who arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Friday (April 3rd) and violated the emergency decree regulations by refusing to enter state quarantine have all reported themselves to the officials before the deadline of 6 p.m. on Saturday.







Supreme Commander Gen Pornpipat Benyasri, as chief of the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) has thanked the Thai passengers who returned from abroad and later reported themselves in accordance with the disease control measures. He assured them officials from all sectors have dedicated themselves to the safety of the general public.

Meanwhile, Royal Thai Police Spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Uthayo revealed today that all 152 returnees have now reported themselves to the officials. 104 of them reported at Suvarnabhumi airport and the hotels they were staying in. And 48 of them showed up at Damrongtham centers in their provinces.

As for the procedures at Suvarnabhumi airport, health officials have screened the returnees and taken them to a waiting area, before accompanying them to vans to be transferred to designated hotels used as state quarantine facilities. The quarantine period in Thailand is set for 14 days, with relevant officials’ closely monitoring and providing advice and support throughout the process.











