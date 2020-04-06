Pattaya amulet merchants donate food to financially strapped unemployed

A group of Pattaya business people have donated food to people who are out of work due to the economic slowdown caused by coronavirus.







Known as the Phra Krueng Wan 8 amulet merchants, they rallied to help the unfortunate people who are currently going through difficult times, having lost their jobs caused by the backlash of the coronavirus, leaving them in dire straits.

Acquiring the assistance of cooks from the Iron Chef Thailand TV show, 500 boxes of food were prepared for distribution to the needy.

On April 1 & 2, at Photisan market, Naklua, 1000 eggs were distributed along with 1000 bags of instant noodles. On April 3, the generous merchants increased the amount of eggs distributed to 6000.

During the distribution process, strict safety precautions were put in place, whereby everyone had to stand at a distance from each other, prewash their hands with sanitizer gel and wear face masks.











