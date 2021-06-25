Thailand to recruit more medics to cope with growing number patients in Bangkok

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) plans to use health personnel from the provinces, new medical graduates and soldiers to help care for the growing number of COVID-19 patients in the Bangkok area.







CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said the CCSA meeting on 24 June discussed mobilization of personnel from all sectors, adding that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is also very concerned about the shortage of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in Bangkok and adjoining province. He has instructed state agencies to help increase the number of beds available, particularly for patients with severe symptoms.



According to Dr Apisamai, the Public Health Ministry’s emergency operation center agreed that Bang Khun Thian Geriatric and Ratchapipat hospitals will be upgraded to accommodate patients with severe symptoms. The ministry will also ask Mongkutwattana and Thon Buri hospitals to provide accommodation for severe cases. (NNT)



















