Thai PM approves easing of some measures, urges to listen to CCSA only for accurate info

BANGKOK– The Prime Minister has confirmed that the easing or addition of social measures at present, is mainly for the safety and health of the people, calling on them to listen to accurate information from the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) only.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha posted on Facebook a photo of a meeting with the heads of the centers under the CCSA and stated that he had approved the easing of some measures, and that the CCSA would announce them in detail to the public, confirming that the measures must be considered by all relevant sectors and take the safety and health of people into account.

The situation will be assessed carefully in order to issue additional measures in the next phase. He called on the public to listen only to accurate information from the CCSA in its daily statements, and avoid sharing information that has not been confirmed by the CCSA as it may be inaccurate and could cause public confusion.(NNT)

















