Thailand steps up inter-province COVID-19 screening measures

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Deputy Governor has ordered checkpoints to place more strictness on public transport and passengers.

The checkpoint on Rama 2 road in Bangkunthien district, is one of the checkpoints screening for COVID-19 transmission risk between Bangkok and Samutsakhon. Since 26th of March, the checkpoint has screened over thirty thousand cars and has taken the temperature of over 50 thousand people, though none of the passengers was found to be in the risk category, or with a temperature over 37.5 Celcius.

The BMA deputy governor directed checkpoints to inspect vehicles and travelers, especially those on public transport such as buses, with greater strictness. All passengers on a bus must step outside the vehicle to have their temperature checked; officers will also clean the inside of the bus with disinfectant.

The deputy governor also suggested donors who would like to contribute consumables to people in Bangkok, cooperate with BMA officials and follow their instructions to prevent the spread of the virus. BMA will provide staff to facilitate the location, and maintain order in queuing as well as provide hand sanitizers. (NNT)












