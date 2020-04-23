Thailand reports 15 new COVID-19 patients, one death on April 22

BANGKOK– The government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases and one death.







Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, Spokesperson for the CCSA and Ministry of Public Health, reported that Thailand has recorded a total of 2,826 coronavirus cases, with 49 fatalities.

The latest fatality was a 58-year-old woman who also suffered from diabetes before contracting the virus.

Dr. Taweesin said 10 provinces have yet to report any new cases, namely Khamphangphet, Chai Nat, Trat, Nan, BuengKan, Phitchit, Ranong, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, and Satun.

Furthermore, the spokesperson indicated that the provinces recording the most curfew violations were Phuket, Bangkok and Pathum Thani.

The government has urged businesses and the general public to continue the practice of wearing face masks, with regular handwashing, and social distancing, as well as any other government measures designed to flatten the curve of new infections and contain the coronavirus outbreak.(NNT)











