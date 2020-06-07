Thailand Special Announcement of COVID-19

At the Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi, Dr. Panprapa Yongtrakul Vice-Spokesperson of CCSA stated that regarding the COVID-19 situation in Thailand on June 6, 2020, two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed (one confirmed case who returned from Russia, and one confirmed case who returned from Kuwait) and were under state quarantine. This brought the total number of cases to 3,104.







There were no reports of new recovered cases as the total number of recovered cases remained at 2,971 (95.72% of the total number of the confirmed cases). 75 were being treated in hospitals (2.42% of the total number of confirmed cases).

The total number of deaths remained at 58 as there were no reports of COVID-19 deaths today.From the reports of confirmed cases in the previous two weeks, among 64 confirmed cases, the majority (63 cases or 98.44% of the confirmed cases) were people who returned from abroad and were being observed under state quarantine supported by the government. Only one confirmed case was infected in Thailand. However, Thai people from abroad are continually returning to Thailand with closely-monitored numbers to ensure efficient management in state quarantine and supervision by medical personnel.

The information from the Department of Disease Control from February to June 6, 2020, showed that 32,855 Thai citizens were observed under the state/ local quarantines. Most of the confirmed cases during this period have shown no signs of symptoms. One of the reasons for this is that many returnees are students and working-age people.

This shows that even those who are young and who do not show symptoms of COVID-19, might be infected.The government’s relaxation of restrictions has allowed people to feel comfortable and travel on the weekend.

It is good for the national economy, but the Ministry of Public Health encourages people to travel with awareness and safety by wearing a face mask/cloth mask every time when leaving the residence, not touch your face, eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands, preparing alcohol gel, keep social distancing and avoid visiting crowded and mass gathering places to be more safe.

The Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) asked for cooperation from everyone to comply with the national measures including evaluating the implementation of the measures and enforcing entry-exit registration by the “Thai Cha Na” digital platform, created by the government.





This information will support businesses and places to provide services under the standards. Furthermore, to accelerate the surveillance teams case investigation and contact tracing for disease surveillance, prevention, and control respectively.

(ddc.moph.go.th – Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, Thailand)











