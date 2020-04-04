Thailand reports 89 new coronavirus cases, one more death

BANGKOK, April 4 (TNA) – The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 89 new local cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection which increased the total to 2,067 while the death toll rose by one to 20.







Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the center, said the new death case was a 72-year-old Thai who had hypertension and diabetes. He divided the new cases into three groups.

The first group comprised 33 people who were in close contact with previously reported patients. They included two visitors to boxing stadiums, two visitors to entertainment places and 29 people in close contact with previous patients.

The second group consisted of 48 people: 18 Thai returnees, three foreign visitors, seven people in contact with returnees, five visitors to crowded places such as department stores, fairs and concerts, 12 people who worked or lived in crowded places or worked closely with foreigners and three medical officials.

The third group included eight patients whose infection was under investigation.

Dr Taweesin said people aged 20-29 had to cooperate with disease control measures because they were considered as disease spreaders. He also said that Bangkok had the most patients while 13 provinces remained free of any patient. Ayutthaya and Lampang provinces recorded their first COVID-19 case.

He said the degree of contraction risks was the same in Bangkok and other provinces. He said that authorities would take tough actions against the Thai returnees who resisted quarantine and 18 of them tested positive for COVID-19.











