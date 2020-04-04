Pattaya Wanasin Market imposes coronavirus safety checks

Rattanakorn Wanasin Market has set up screening stations to check its many customers for fevers and possible coronavirus.







The East Pattaya fresh market has been allowed to remain open for food sales only, but only if it executes strict safety screenings.

Both customers and vendors are being screened for symptoms of Covid-19, with sellers checked as they enter the market early each morning. The stations also disburse sanitizing hand gel to both vendors and shoppers.

Vendors also must wear face masks and have customers use gel before handling any products.











