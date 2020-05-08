Thailand reports 8 new Covid-19 infections from aggressive testing in South

BANGKOK – Thailand recorded eight new coronavirus cases from aggressive testing in communities and at an immigration detention center in southern provinces.







The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman, Taweesin Visanuyothin said in a daily briefing that there have been no new deaths related to the Covid-19 and the death toll remains at 55.

Twelve more patients recovered, bringing the total recovery cases to 2,784 while 161 others are being treated in hospitals. The eight new infections raised the total tally to 3,000.



Out of all new cases, three are men from Yala’s Bangnang Sata district aged between 45-51 years old. They had close contact with a previous patient, confirmed infected with the Covid-19 in the aggressive testing in local communities.

Five others were female migrants aged between 19-30 years old, quarantined at the immigration detention center in Songkhla’s Sadao district. (TNA)











