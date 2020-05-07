Majority of Thais want to visit Phuket once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

TAT Phuket Office Poll: Majority want to visit Phuket once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

Bangkok, 07 May, 2020, at 09.00 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office recently conducted a travel poll asking 606 Thai respondents a series of questions regarding their plans to visit Phuket once travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) had been lifted or the post-COVID-19 era.







The majority, or 90.8% of Thai tourists who responded to the poll by the TAT Phuket Office voted that they wanted to visit Phuket.

About half of the respondents said they would travel with family, and another 20% planned to visit Phuket with friends or loved ones.

The top five attractions that respondents want to visit are beaches and islands (84.4%); Phuket’s old town (66.5%); landmarks including Phromthep Cape and Karon Viewpoint (60.3%); temples or places of worship, such as, Wat Chalong (42.7%), and shows including Phuket Fantasea and Siam Niramit (13.7%).

The top five local delicacies popular among Thai tourists are dim sum (84.8%); Nam Phrik Kung Siap (smoked shrimp paste chili dip) (56.5%); Kaeng Pu Bai Chaphlu (betel leaves and crab in coconut curry) (52.6%); Khanom Chin (Thai rice noodles) (44.4%); and Mu Hong (stewed pork belly) (41.1%).

In line with the Royal Thai Government’s directives under the extended Emergency Decree, Phuket has continued to close and ban a comprehensive list of high-risk venues and activities and strictly follow the nationwide 22.00-04.00 Hrs. night-time curfew. The province has allowed relaxation for the reopening of some businesses and activities under strict guidelines while Phuket International Airport closure has been extended until 15 May 2020.

For more information:

Facebook: TAT Phuket Office / Phuket Anti COVID-19 (tatnews.org)

















