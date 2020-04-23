Pattaya restaurant donates 400 meals before closing

A North Pattaya restaurant that tried to survive the coronavirus lockdown on takeout orders threw in the towel Wednesday, but not before giving out 400 meals to people also struggling from the shutdown.

Loading…

Sithita Piromtharapong said her family-run Kinnaree restaurant made 400 grilled pork and fried chicken boxed meals for poor and unemployed Pattaya residents on its last day before shutting down at least temporarily.

The restaurant had been a popular stop for Chinese tourists before the pandemic, serving about 800 meals a day. After Pattaya ordered all eateries closed, except for takeout and delivery orders, the restaurant tried to survive selling 25-baht rice and curry. But after a month, the family saw they were losing money and decided to close until the pandemic ebbs.











