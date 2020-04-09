Thailand reports 111 new Coronavirus cases with 3 more deaths on Wednesday

BANGKOK – Thailand reports 111 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total to 2,369 with three more deaths, raising the toll to 30.







After the country had seen a drop in the number of new Covid-19 infections to below 100 in the past two days, the daily rate of the new cases on Wednesday rose to 111, including 42 Thai Muslims who returned from Islamic ceremonies in Indonesia.

Three new deaths consist of a 48-year-old Russian man, who visited Phuket and retuned to Chonburi’s Pattaya where he sought medical treatment.

Another death is a 69-year-old Indian businessman with underlying health conditions of diabetes and heart disease.

The last death is a 69-year-old American man, who had chronic kidney disease.

Out of 2,369 patients in total, 888 cases recovered and were discharged from hospitals. (TNA)












