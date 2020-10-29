Thailand reduces inbound travel quarantine from 14 to 10 days

The National Communicable Disease Committee agreed to reduce travel quarantine to 10 days from 14 days in Thursday’s meeting, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Ministry Anutin Charnvirakul.







The Disease Control Department will issue strict regulations on the new measures to monitor the quarantinees for another four days after they complete the mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Contact tracing system will be put in place and they must adhere to social distancing rules, avoid crowded places and wear face covering.

The meeting approved the national quarantine draft policy that covers the quarantine system and quarantine facilities to develop a mechanism on quarantine management in the national and provincial levels. Those, who defy the quarantine rules will be punished under the new regulations.

Thailand on Thursday reported four new coronavirus cases in state quarantine, raising the total cases to 3,763. Currently, 134 coronavirus patients are being treated at hospitals. (TNA)











