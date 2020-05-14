Thailand exports fruit to China through railway border gate

BANGKOK – Director-General of the Department of Agriculture (DOA), Sermsuk Salakpetch said the first lot of 82-tonne fruit comprised one container of durians and three containers of mangosteens worth six million baht in total.







The fruit produce passed the border checkpoint in Nakhon Phanom and will arrive at the Pingxing railway checkpoint tomorrow.

China opened two more border gates for importing Thai fruit – the Dongxing border point for truck transportation and the Pingxiang railway border gate on April 30 in addition to two existing border points – Youyi Guan and Mohan following negotiation between the Thai Department of Agriculture and the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards and the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).



She said the opening of the Pingxiang railway border gate would facilitate Thai fruit exports to China as traffic snarl at the border checkpoints caused delay in transportation and fruit got ripe before reaching their destinations. (TNA)











