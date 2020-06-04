Pattaya massage shops reopen, but health rules restrict revenue

Traditional Thai massage parlors put their best feet forward as they reopened for service under tight health restrictions.

The government specified that massages could only be of the traditional variety.







Gotta Kaewwong, owner of Gotta Thai Traditional Massage on Third Road, said the parlor had been closed for three months and all employees laid off. So it was good to be back in business, even with constraints.

Gotta said he spent the break fixing up his shop, repainting and putting in processes to keep it clean as per Health Ministry guidelines. However, he’s had to take out two of his five massage beds to comply, limiting his income potential.

Monpatsorn Tanathong, 66, owns Mona Massage Shop also on Third Road. She said many of her employees went back to their home provinces as their only incomes were the government’s 5,000 baht-per-month handout for casual workers.

She said the new health restrictions will both limit revenue and raise expenses as, for example, sheets need to be washed after every customer. But it’s better than nothing, she said.











