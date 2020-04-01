Thailand make priority big cleaning events in provinces to curb coronavirus spread

BANGKOK– Many big cleaning activities have been held to disinfect areas across the country, in an effort to disinfect surfaces where the coronavirus could linger. In Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, a campus clean-up activity has been performed by army personnel, while in NongKhai province, a golf cart has been modified into a disinfectant spraying vehicle.







A big cleaning activity in NongKhai has taken place at the cultural plaza by the Mekong River in Tha Bo Municipality, where the Municipal Council Member Pornchai Pornpirunroj, has developed a golf cart modified into a disinfectant spraying vehicle to help clean the area. This modified vehicle helps save manual work by workers who would have to walk and spray disinfectants by hand.

The cultural plaza by the Mekong River is a multi-purpose space used for recreational activities and exercises by villagers in Tha Bo district.

In Nan province, officials have cleaned up and sprayed disinfectant at playgrounds, pavilions, benches, and exercise machines in Suan Sri Muang Park in Nan Municipality, as well as washing roads surrounding the park. They have placed hand sanitizer dispensers and distributed face masks to park officials. Nan Municipality will be cleaning public places every two days, and has approved the making of self-made face shields for health volunteers to wear, when meeting with persons under investigation in quarantine at local villages.

The Royal Thai Army has been conducting cleaning operations for several days. On the 13th day of the operation yesterday, the army and Chulalongkorn University held a campus cleaning activity at the university’s canteens, shops, and residencies using highly effective and safe disinfectants. The campus cleaning started yesterday and will be completed today, after which the army will continue arranging more cleaning operations elsewhere in Bangkok. (NNT)











