Thailand maintains strict safety measures after easing of restrictions

Even though the country is in the second phase of relaxation, each area keeps screening and monitoring people who travel to their community to protect residents from infection.







Mr. Wanchai Kongkasem, Roi Et Governor asked all district offices and other local administrations to monitor and screen visitors from other areas, and have them stay in home quarantine in for 14 days. Officers will then keep a record in the Thai QM system. In special regard to people from Phuket, public health staff will collect specimens via swab tests within 24 hours of their arrival.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jaraschai Chokreungsakul, Nakhon Ratchasima Vice Governor and Doctor Suphon Tatiyanuntapornrevealed the measures of a proactive approach to be implemented this week. Medical teams will go to high-risk targets such as those in prison, public transport drivers, foreign laborers, and those in slums. The approach will help identify the possibility of infection after the government allowed the second stage of relaxation.







Meanwhile, Mr. Wichian Chantaranothai Nakhon Ratchasima Governor, canceled the high-risk locations closure order and allowed convenience stores and retail stores to operate as normal.

Another province is Mahasarakham. Mr. Narathorn Sornprasit, Deputy Governor of Mahasarakham visited businesses that have reopened since the second phase changes.

During the visit, he found that all shops were following the regulations well and implored the shops' operaters to be careful of close contact between the customers. (NNT)












