Thailand hospital real-time PCR lab can confirm COVID-19 infections

CHACHOENGSAO– Budhasothorn hospital has launched a real-time PCR laboratory serving its main facility in Chachoengsao and nearby provinces. The lab is able to confirm a COVID-19 test result within three hours.







The real-time PCR laboratory is certified by the Department of Medical Sciences and is able to detect the virus at gene level in the patient’s samples. The laboratory opens daily with two shifts a day; the first shift is from 10 to 11 a.m., while the second shift is from 3 to 4 p.m.. Each shift can confirm the test results within three hours.

The Director of the Chachoengsao Provincial Health Office announced today that the development of patient treatment and disease control are the priorities. Previously, Chachoegnsa didn’t have any capable labs, so the province needed to send samples to a lab in another province. It often caused a delay to the lab result. Now the province has its own with real-time PCR technique that is very precise and fast. It assures local residents that the province has a certified facility to control the disease and protect the citizen.

The laboratory is a result of support from many sectors. For instance, the testers are from the provincial administration, while equipment and tools came from public donations. (NNT)











