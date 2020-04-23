Special THAI Flights for returnees from Australia, New Zealand

BANGKOK – Thai Airways International (THAI), the national flag carrier, will operate special flights to pick up Thai returnees from Australia and New Zealand late this month.







Acting THAI president Chakkrit Parapuntakul said the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand’s ban on inbound flights left many Thai people stranded in other countries and the national airline arranged for chartered flights with the Foreign Ministry and Australian and New Zealand embassies in Thailand.

The airline would operate round flights that would bring Thai people as well as Australians and New Zealanders back to their homeland, he said.

TG475 flight from Bangkok to Sydney was set on April 25 and the return flight TG476 on April 26. TG491 flight from Bangkok to Auckland was set on April 26 and the return flight TG492 on April 27.

Mr Chakkrit said THAI staff would strictly conduct disease control measures including their personal protective equipment, monitoring passengers’ conditions and deep cleaning of airplanes used. He also said Thai returnees would be quarantined for 14 days. (TNA)











