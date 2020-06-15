Thailand has no local transmission of COVID-19 for 19 days, ranked No.1 in Asia in recovery

Regarding Saturday COVID-19 situation in Thailand, five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed and they were detected from the international disease control port at the airport. This brought the total number of cases to 3,134. There were no reports of new recovered cases as the total number of recovered cases remained at 2,987 (95.31% of the total number of the confirmed cases). 85 were being treated in hospitals (2.84% of the total number of confirmed cases).







The total number of deaths remained at 58 as there were no reports of COVID-19 deaths on Saturday June 13.From the report of the 5 new confirmed cases, all were male students, ages 21-26 years old who returned from Saudi Arabia. They were identified as patients under investigation (PUI) from screening at the international disease control port at the Suvarnabhumi Airport. Their samples were collected and their laboratory results were positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The situation in Thailand has recently found only confirmed cases who returned from abroad and they all were being observed under state quarantine supported by the government. Thailand has not reported local transmission of COVID-19 for 19 consecutive days.







The Global Advisory Council under collaboration from the Ministry of Science, Technology & Innovation (MOSTI), Malaysia and Sunway group has made a ranking of 184 countries for the recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak, called the Global COVID-19 Index (GCI). On 11 June 2020, they reported that Thailand is ranked second place in recovering from COVID-19, after Australia, and is ranked No.1 in Asia.

The GCI uses key dynamic parameters including confirmed cases per population, the proportionate death rate due to COVID-19, and Global Health Security Index (GHS) to assess the country’s capacity readiness with the COVID-19 outbreak. Even as Thailand has eased the restrictions, the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) encourages people to keep your guard up by regularly wearing a face mask/cloth mask when leaving the residence, washing your hands frequently, and keeping 1-2 meters of space between others, avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands.

If you wear a face shield, you must wear it together with a face mask/cloth mask to prevent the possible spread. Moreover, avoid gathering or visiting crowded places. Limit the time of services used in each place to be as short as possible to reduce the risk of exposure. Lastly, use the entry-exit registration by the “Thai Cha Na” digital platform to ensure the safety and standard of public places. (ddc.moph.go.th)











