Thailand extends visa relief measures for foreigners until 31 July, 2020

Bangkok, 25 April, 2020, at 09.30 Hrs. – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to inform foreigners in Thailand who have been affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) while travelling in the country that the visa relief measures have been extended until 31 July, 2020.







The extension of the visa relief measures was officially announced in the Royal Thai Government Gazette yesterday, 24 April, 2020, and will come into effect from 1 May until 31 July, 2020. It followed the first round of visa relief measures, from 26 March – 30 April, 2020 (see: TAT update: Thailand grants automatic visa extensions for foreigners affected by COVID-19 crisis).

According to the Immigration Bureau (see accompanying infographic), the extension entails:

-Foreigners with residency permits will be granted a one-year extension for the re-entry period. However, once the situation is resolved, they are required to return within the period of time specified by the government.

-Foreigners with a permitted period of stay, who are due for the 90-day report between 1 May and 31 July 2020, are temporarily exempted from reporting in this period. However, once the situation is resolved, they are required to apply for visa extension and adhere to the 90-day reporting as specified by the regulations.

-Foreigners who are holding border passes will be allowed to stay in Thailand until the border checkpoints are re-opened. However, they are required to depart Thailand within seven days of the border crossing points re-opening date.

The Immigration Bureau is providing details of the visa relief measures in Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, and Arabi, which are available via this link.

Loading…

TAT is constantly providing updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/). For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

For constant updates of Thailand’s COVID-19 control measures for travelers, please visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php.

This press release is published on 25 April, 2020, at 09.30 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.

Loading…

















