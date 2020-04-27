Thailand extends inbound flights ban until May 31. 2020

BANGKOK – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended its ban on inbound flights for another month from 12.01am on May 1 to 11.59 pm on May 31 to screen out the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop signed the ban-extending order to block the transmission of COVID-19 from other countries where the disease is spreading.

Exempted from the ban are state and military aircraft; aircraft requiring emergency and technical landing without disembarkation; humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights; and repatriation and cargo aircraft.

People aboard such aircraft will be subject to disease control measures including 14-day quarantine and other relevant measures issued under the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations. (TNA)

















