Thailand Emergency Decree extended for one more month, some restrictions to be eased

Bangkok – Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has decided to extend the Emergency Decree for one more month after it expires on 30 April, to prevent a second wave of mass infections as seen recently in some other countries.

The decision was made during today’s meeting, and the Cabinet will decide on all measures during tomorrow’s meeting.

According to the CCSA, restrictions to remain in place will include the closure of entry/access points (land, sea and air) to the country, nationwide night-time curfew from 22.00 – 04.00 Hrs., limitations on commuting between provinces, and no large gatherings.

However, restrictions may be eased for some businesses as Thailand reported nine new Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases today – so far the lowest for this month and marks the first single-digit increase since 14 March.

The nine new cases brought the total to 2,931. Of these, 89% (2,609) have recovered, 1.77% (52) have died – one new death today, and 9.2% (270) are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended its ban on all incoming passenger flights for the third time, covering the new period from 00.01 Hrs. of 1 May, 2020, until 23.59 Hrs. of 31 May, 2020. The ban was first imposed on 4 April, 2020.

The CAAT continues to allow exceptions for landings of the following aircraft: state or military aircraft; emergency landing; technical landing without passenger disembarkation; humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights; repatriation flights, and cargo aircraft. The passengers on board the aforementioned exempted aircraft will be subject to the measures under the communicable disease law; such as, 14-day state quarantine, and the regulations under the Emergency Decree on the State of Emergency. (tatnews.org)

















