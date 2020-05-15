Phuket International Airport remains closed until further notice

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has reversed its decision to reopen of Phuket International Airport.

In an urgent announcement issued today, May 15, the CAAT has ordered the extension of the closure of Phuket International Airport until further notice.







The CAAT cited the advice from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) that Phuket remained at risk for the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) despite effective surveillance, prevention, and control measures.

The CAAT continues to allow exceptions for landings of the following aircraft: state or military aircraft; emergency landing; technical landing without passenger disembarkation; humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights; repatriation flights, and cargo aircraft.





