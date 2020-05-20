Thailand, China, Singapore exchange COVID-19 experiences

Thailand, China and Singapore exchanged their experiences in handling the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and agreed that personal hygiene is a must because a vaccine will not be available soon.







Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had a video conference with Dr Wi Jin, director-general of China’s Shanxi Provincial Health Commission, and Dr Shawn Vasoo, clinical director of Singapore’s National Center for Infectious Disease, during an academic conference on the promotion of health and environmental hygiene.





Mr Anutin said that Thailand could reduce the number of daily new COVID-19 cases thanks to its strong health system and effective measures to quickly detect infected people among returnees and residents at at-risk communities.

He also mentioned free treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Thailand, China and Singapore shared the common view that the production of a vaccine or medication to treat COVID-19 would take at least a year, so people would have to depend on the use of face masks and regular hand wash to protect themselves pending that, Mr Anutin said. (TNA)











