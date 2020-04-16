Thai government mulls easing Covid-19 prevention measures late April

BANGKOK, April 15 (TNA) – The government mulls easing Covid-19 prevention measures in the last week of April as the new virus cases have declined.







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday that his government would consider lifting strict measures at the end of this month but stressed that it would be done gradually.

He said any decision would be based by daily assessments by the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

“Gradual lift of restrictions would be made, considering the different scale of problems in each area,” he said.

The government declared the one-month state of emergency on March 26 and imposed six-hour curfew on April 3.

The CCSA would assess the situation to decide whether to extend or lift the state of emergency before it expired on April 26, said the Prime Minister.

When the restrictions were lifted there might be other new measures enforced in order to control the disease, he added.

The daily number of coronavirus cases in Thailand has declined in recent days, after it peaked to 188 on March 22. Thirty new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,643 infected cases. (TNA)











