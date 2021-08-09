Thai rural doctors demand Gov’t limit export of locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine to save lives

The Rural Doctor Society urged people to ask the government to reduce the export of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Siam Bioscience.

The Rural Doctor Society invited people to sign their names to urge the government to limit the export of the AstraZeneca vaccine locally made by Siam Bioscience to save it to protect local people from fatal COVID-19 infections.







The society asked people to support the campaign that Prof Dr Prasert Auewarakul, deputy dean for research at the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, organized at http://chng.it/X94dVxZj to demand the government keep more AstraZeneca vaccine doses for local administration than their export.

The campaign followed the July 14 resolution of the National Vaccine Committee to exercise the National Vaccine Security Act to temporarily regulate vaccine exports but the resolution had not been implemented yet.



Prof Dr Prasert admitted that with the vaccine export limitation, other countries in the same region would be affected because they would receive smaller amounts of AstraZeneca vaccine doses but the impacts would not be heavy because those countries did not depend mainly on the AstraZeneca vaccine like Thailand. (TNA)























