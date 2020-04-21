Thai PM inspects Bangkok checkpoints, talks to parent on child’s accident

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister visited curfew checkpoints and supported hard-working officers. While citizens are strictly following the measures by staying in during the curfew.







Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-O-Cha visited curfew checkpoints at Pathumwan, Thonglor, Sutthisan and Huaykwang areas in Bangkok. The PM appreciated and supported the officers’ hard work. People are reported to be cooperating well with the measures and are strictly following the curfew by staying inside. They also understand the importance of the strict measures.

During his visits, the PM also had conversations with people who were on their way back home from hospital. One such needed to go outside during the curfew because their child had an accident, which was an excepted case allowing travel during the curfew. The PM also asked about the child’s symptoms and was informed that the child had no severe pain. (NNT)











