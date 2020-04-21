Governors ordered to manage crowds gathering to receive donations in Thailand’s provinces

BANGKOK – The Ministry of the Interior has called on provincial governors around the country to better manage the gifting of private donations, as some distributions have caused chaos, as crowds gather in one place to wait for the donations, raising the risk of COVID-19 spreading.







Mr. Chatchai Promlert, the Interior Ministry’s permanent secretary, has sent a letter to governors of all 77 provinces in Thailand, acknowledging that many people and members of the private sector have shown their generosity and willingness to help people who are affected by the coronavirus situation, and have been donating consumer goods, food and money to those in need.

However, in order to help deliver donations successfully and safely, the governors have to inform the donors that they should contact local administrative bodies in the area before making the distribution so that the officials can assist and ensure the safety of everyone involved.

In addition, the recipients should be reminded of the health measures, especially social distancing guidelines, so that they can receive the donation in a safe way, to protect both themselves and others around them. (NNT)











