Phuket eases lockdown measures

PHUKET – Since the lockdown, to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Phuket province, today is the first day people are able to leave the southern island province. However, they are not allowed to re-enter Phuket until the lockdown measure is completely lifted.







Many people were standing in line at Tha Chat Chai checkpoint in Phuket’s Thalang district, as they waited for officers to verify their travel documents. Many officials, from various agencies, have been deployed to help screen travelers. The officials checked their body temperature and travel records, and sent the information to their respective provincial administrations. The information will help relevant agencies ensure that the returnees follow all safety protocols and take necessary precautions.

The order barring people from leaving and entering Phuket through Tha Chat Chai checkpoint remains in force until May 31 this year. The measure has been relaxed to help people who cannot afford to continue to stay in the province. They are mainly the unemployed as well as those who have been affected by business closures. (NNT)

















