Thai philanthropists give away free food during Coronavirus inflicted hardships

CHIANG MAI – Philanthropists in some provinces give away free food for people of impoverished communities to ease the hardship caused by Covid-19 pandemic.







A gold shop owner in the northern province of Chiang Mai handed out 500 of one-kilogramme rice packs and other food to people in Chiang Mai city. All of the supplies ran out in one hour.

Meanwhile, Hmong farmers brought four tons of cabbage to give away to people at a roadside In Mae Tang district of Chiang Mai. The group of ethnic Hmong planned to bring another ten tons of cabbage along with 1,000 hen eggs.

In the southern province of Songkhla, a group of businessmen in Hat Yai city have set up a free meal programme, giving out precooked meals for four days.

They intend to continue the programme for forty more days and raise more funds from donors in the city. (TNA)















Loading…



