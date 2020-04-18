TAT joins GET and THA to support Bangkok hotel businesses during COVID-19 period

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is joining the GET delivery app and the Thai Hotels Association (THA) to support hotel businesses in Bangkok during the current Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis through the ‘Flavours from Top Hotels’ campaign.







TAT Governor, Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, said, “TAT is supporting hotel businesses to offer their food to people through a delivery service. This will help increase the cash flow and support employment, as well as abet means to promote the hotels to the public and invite them to visit the hotels once the crisis has passed.”

The partnership with GET and THA is just a part of TAT’s various schemes to help businesses in the tourism industry, including financial relief measures to provide liquidity, assistance to the workforce in the industry, and taxation schemes.

As part of the ‘Flavours from Top Hotels’ campaign, restaurants from nine of Bangkok hotels have been included onto GET’s platform with a reduced commission fee to help ease the burden for businesses in one of the country’s hardest hit sectors, and to extend income generation opportunities during this challenging time.

Hotels with their restaurant on the GET app include Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Montien Riverside Hotel, Narai Hotel, and The Heritage.

THA President, Mrs. Supawan Tanomkietipume, said, “The THA is committed to helping hospitality businesses who are struggling in the current environment. Hotels’ culinary delights that were previously coupled with exceptional services were reserved for special occasions on premises. Now every one of us needs to adapt to the new normal.

“Delivery of food from hotels to your doorstep is the way to go, while people are social distancing to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

According to GET Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Pinya Nittayakasetwat, as many businesses now need to adapt their operations to allow only take outs and deliveries, the GET platform is a way to link those businesses with millions of users to create new income-earning opportunities.

“Many hotels have also adapted to the current situation and now offer easy and quick meal options like lunch boxes to cater to the needs of people who are working from home. GET is determined to help as many businesses as we can, and hospitality is among those we want to help sustain. We believe that the tourism industry will be a key to drive the Thai economy when the crisis eases off,” Mr. Pinya concluded.









Loading…



