Thai DSI raids warehouse suspected of hoarding medical supplies

PATHUMTHANI – Thai authorities have raided a fruit warehouse used for hoarding medical supplies worth over 10 million baht.







In the tip-off operation on Friday, Department of Special Investigation (DSI) found nearly 30,000 liters of rubbing alcohol and sanitizing gel and 1,048 PPEs inside the warehouse in Pathumthani province.

The warehouse has allegedly hoarded the controlled items for sales during the current Covid-19 pandemic. It failed to report the costs and sale prices of the goods to the authorities as required under the Ministry of Commerce regulations.

The DSI has setup a special unit to enforce the regulations against hoarding of controlled goods which are related to the Covid-19 outbreak, including face masks.

Police have investigated to determine whether the merchandises were produced in violation of intellectual property protection law. (TNA)









