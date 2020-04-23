Thai Lion Air ready to resume domestic flights on May 1

BANGKOK – Thai Lion Air is preparing to resume operations for domestic flights on May 1 after the impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak forced the airline to suspend operations on March 25.







According to the initial plan, one daily flight will resume for each of these destinations – Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, KhonKaen, Surat Thani, Hat Yai and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

However, the local affiliate of the Indonesian budget carrier is looking into potential demands for travel and will make decision by this week whether to increase flight frequency for some routes.

When the service resumes, passengers will be asked to wear face masks while flying and keep proper social distancing.

The airline will arrange seating apart by leaving empty seats to create safe distancing for passengers.

Reeling from the coronavirus crisis, Thai Lion Air is among seven Thai airlines seeking a financial cushion from the government. (TNA)











