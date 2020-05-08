Thai ID cards or foreign passports must be shown at golf courses

The East Coast Golf Courses Management Association reminds all golfers that during the COVID-19 pandemic, to play golf in Thailand including the eastern seaboard, Thai golfers must show their ID cards and all foreign nationals must show their real passports (no photocopies).







Foreign passport holders must have an entry stamp to show that they have resided in Thailand for the past 14 days. Without these documents, you will not be allowed to play and it would be a waste of time going to the golf course.

This is only a temporary measure until the spread of the coronavirus is controlled.

Government health department officials,police and volunteers visited EGA golf courses in Bangpra Friday to check and make sure they are all complying fully with safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

















