Thai health minister honored for tobacco control

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received World No Tobacco Day Award 2020 from the World Health Organization for implementing policies to control tobacco in the country.







Thailand-based WHO representative Daniel Kertesz presented the award to Mr Anutin as an activity to mark the World No Tobacco Day on May 31.

The WHO representative praised Mr Anutin for supporting tobacco control in Thailand.

Mr Anutin said that the Public Health Ministry pushed for comprehensive measures to encourage people to quit smoking and it was ready to fully implement all policies to control tobacco consumption including the use of electronic cigarettes. Policy implementation also focused on young people who would play important roles in national development, he said.





“The award results from the work and is the pride of the Public Health Ministry. It does not belong to an individual. The country opposes all forms of smoking. I am thankful to public health personnel and partners for their support for policies leading to the effective control on tobacco consumption that is internationally recognized. I would like about 10 million smokers to start to quit smoking for yourself and the people you love,” Mr Anutin said. (TNA)











