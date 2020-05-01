Thai Health Min. visits state quarantine for monks

SAMUT PRAKAN – The Ministry of Public Health has established a state quarantine center especially for monks who recently returned from a pilgrimage to India, in order to facilitate the monks need to practice the monkhood’s routine.







Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, together with Mr. SathitPitutecha, Deputy Minister of Public Health, this week inspected the state quarantine for monks and Buddhist nuns, in Samut Prakan province.

The ministry has been strictly implementing measures to protect all parties at risk of COVID-19 infection, especially those who return from foreign countries. The measures include the monks and Buddhist nuns who returned from a pilgrimage to India on 24th-25th April. The ministry has arranged a special state quarantine that is suited to monkhood activities.

Each monk will stay in a room equipped with a Buddha image and other necessities.

All of the monks and nuns underwent health screening and none of them had a fever.

Despite 14 days quarantine before arriving in Thailand, the monks still need another 14 days quarantine in Thailand’s state quarantine in accordance with the measures that apply to all parties. After the 14 day monitoring period, they will be able to go back to their temples. (NNT)

















