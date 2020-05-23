Thai exports up for a second month in a row

BANGKOK-Despite limitations caused by the global spread COVID-19, Thailand still saw its export sector grow by 2.12 percent in April this year, the second consecutive month of expansion.







Export value reached US$18.94 billion last month on the back of farm goods, especially rice, which returned to growth for the first time in 18 months, expanding by 23.1 percent. Frozen and processed food products, as well as condiments, also saw growth. Automobiles and parts contracted 53.8 percent, as did computers and electrical appliances.





Strong trading partners continued to include the US, where demand grew 34.6 percent, Japan, up by 9.8 percent, and Hong Kong, up 38.2 percent. Over the first four months of this year, exports hit a value of US$80 billion, up 1.19 percent

The Ministry of Commerce has forecast that the sector will end the year slightly down due to logistic obstacles. Farm goods are, however, expected to continue growing for another one to two years.(NNT)











