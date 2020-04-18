Pattaya City joins with local communities to distribute food and water to the public

As the coronavirus pandemic continues with only a rare glimpse of the end in sight, the caring of Thai people for their fellow citizens grows stronger and stronger.





On April 14, Passakorn Yoosomboon, Asst. Sec to Pattaya’s Mayor, accompanied by volunteers of Zone 1, the Thepprasit community, Laem Rachavej community, Ngamsuwan family, Ruengnok family and friends, distributed 500 sets of dried food, including instant noodles, canned fish and snacks to members of the public. The food distribution points were set up on Thepprasit Road opposite the night market which saw hundreds of people who have been hit hard by unemployment caused by the COVID-19 epidemic come by to pick up their food packages.

The group plans to make their next food distribution to the people at Lan Pho market in Naklua. Pattaya City will put out an announcement to the public as to the exact date and time.









