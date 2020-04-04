Thai Civil Aviation Authority bans all inbound flights

BANGKOK, April 4 – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand bans all inbound flights from 12 am today to 11.59 pm on April 6 after more than 100 returnees at Suvarnabhumi airport defied the government’s 14-day state quarantine order and measures under the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The defiant returnees who broke the law arrived from Japan and the United States. Their resistance prompted CAAT to ban all inbound flights and passengers for three days. CAAT informed Thai embassies in other countries through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the ban.

At Suvarnabhumi airport on Friday night, the defiant air travelers claimed that they were unaware of the government’s 14-day state quarantine order on returnees. Security officers were bringing them to quarantine facilities in Sattahip district of Chon Buri province and Kamphaeng Saen district of Nakhon Pathom as well as to some hotels that have been turned into quarantine areas. (TNA)











