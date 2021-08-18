Thai Cabinet approves budget for Pfizer vaccine procurement

The Cabinet approved the 9.37-billion-baht procurement of 20,001,150 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer, of which the contract had been signed, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

The expenditure will cover 8.44 billion baht worth of the vaccine and 933 million baht for the procurement management. The cabinet also acknowledged a proposal to purchase 10 million more doses of the same mRNA vaccine.







He also said that the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration assigned the Government Pharmaceutical Organization to buy 12 million more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sinovac for mix-and-match administration with the vaccine of AstraZeneca as the combination proved to highly stimulate antibodies.

The mixing vaccine administration would be implemented pending the import of mRNA vaccines in either late September or early October, Mr Anucha said. (TNA)
























