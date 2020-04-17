Dugongs, dolphins, sea turtles spotted offshore in Trang – Southern Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to report the latest information from the Marine National Park Operation Centre 3, Trang, that four dugongs, four dolphins and eight sea turtles were spotted in the areas offshore of the Hat Chao Mai National Park.







The Marine National Park Operation Centre 3, Trang, in cooperation with the Hat Chao Mai National Park conducted the observation by sea and air on 13 April, 2020, covering the areas abundant with seagrass sources at Yong Lam Beach, Yong Ling Beach, and Ko Muk.

The dugongs were spotted between the tip of Yong Lam Beach and Ko Muk. The sea turtles were seen between Yong Lam Beach to the Ko Muk Bridge. The dolphins were sighted in the area off Yong Ling Beach.

The Marine National Park Operation Centre 3, Trang, previously conducted a similar observation on 9 April, 2020, and found three dugongs and four sea turtles. The team cited undisturbed seagrass sources at Yong Lam Beach resulting in the sightings of the dugongs and sea turtles, due to the absence of boats both for tourism and fishing as a consequence of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

According to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, a total of 185 dugongs were found offshore in Trang in 2019. Trang is the largest habitat for dugongs in Thailand, which has recorded a total of 261 dugongs.

Source: Marine National Park Operation Centre 3, Trang

Facebook Page: mnpoc.trang3

