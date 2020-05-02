Some Pattaya restaurants and businesses can reopen on May 3

Chonburi Public Health Office reported at 8 a.m. on May 2 that the number of accumulated coronavirus (COVID-19) cases remains at 87. Currently 11 are being treated in hospitals and 74 recovered and returned home (3 more recent recovery). 2 were previously reported dead, including 1 Russian and 1 French national. No new infections are reported today (Saturday, May 2).



Loading…



Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai reminded the donors who want to share their donations with the people in their neighborhood, that they should contact their local administrative officials in advance (For Pattaya City call 1337 Covid-19 Center). He said people must follow proper hygienic steps including physical distancing while standing in the queues, cleaning up the goods and table sets before giving them, keep the donation time short and allow enough ventilation in the area if indoors.

Safety of the people in the queue needs to be maintained. The donation queues should not be too long and go onto the roads or streets where they can pose dangers to the drivers passing by.







The governor needs the people to comply with the provincial health regulations and immediately report to medical officials nearest to them if they or their loved ones are found with symptoms suspected to be from the coronavirus. They may show signs such as high fever, cough, or some respiratory difficulties.

He also urged people to stay home and avoid any private or public gatherings. He said people should wash their hands often and keep their places cleaned at all times. For those who need to go out of their residences they should keep up with the physical or social distancing measure of at least 1-2 meters and wear a facemask.

On May 3, some businesses including restaurants as well as public parks will reopen but they will have to follow the government’s high hygienic precautionary measures. Nevertheless, inter-provincial crossing is still restricted as announced by the government. (CPRD)



