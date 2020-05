Pattaya’s lockdown will end two days early as the city marks almost two weeks without any confirmed Covid-19 infections.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said May 1 that the eight checkpoints controlling access to the city would be closed May 5, two days earlier than originally announced.

The checkpoints were imposed April 16 following a spike in reported coronavirus cases. But through Saturday Pattaya has now recorded 13 days without a confirmed case.