Local retail stores in Thailand to offer discounts

PHANG-NGA – The Commerce Ministry is including local retail stores in provinces in its product discount campaigns to help people cope with financial trouble from the coronavirus disease 2019.







Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said it was the “third lot” of the Commerce Ministry’s assistance for consumers. In the latest product discount approach, the owners of local retail stores were interested in joining the Commerce Ministry’s product discount initiative to help people.

He assigned the Internal Trade Department to discuss details with the local retailers and expected the lists of their discount items in the near future.







Mr Jurin said that earlier 13 large-scaled retail and wholesale stores joined the Commerce Ministry’s discount campaign. Discount products from participating wholesalers gave business opportunities to community stores and buyers in communities thus enjoyed cheaper products.

The 13 store operators in Bangkok and other provinces offer discounts of up to 68% for 3,025 product items from April 25 to June 30.

Mr Jurin inspected the discounts at a Big C store in Phang-nga province today. (TNA)











